Personal loan interest rates plummet to 3-month low

Mortgage rates have hit historic lows with demand for housing surging as a result of the pandemic. Nonbank mortgage lenders issued 68.1% of all mortgages originated in 2020, up from 58% the year earlier. With so many options for consumers, navigating the process can be arduous. Morty is an online mortgage marketplace that brings all mortgage options for borrowers into a centralized platform where they can manage all facets of the mortgage process from origination to closing. Purchasing a home is often the biggest financial decision for consumers and ensuring that you are getting a competitive rate has tremendous financial ramifications – a small difference in rate can translate to thousands of dollars in payments or savings. During the pandemic, revenue grew 800% year-over-year with the platform processing more than $500M in new loans. Morty is licensed to operate in 36 states and the District of Columbia.