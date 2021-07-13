Cancel
Was Sammy Hagar Really Invited to Join the Grateful Dead?

By Matt Wardlaw
Sammy Hagar has shared the stage with countless legends over the years, but one of the most notable was a jam with the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia at Sweetwater Music Hall. It wasn't unusual to find famous musicians at that intimate space in Mill Valley, Calif. “All of us local guys, we all lived here. Carlos [Santana] lived here, Neal Schon lived in Mill Valley at that time,” Hagar tells UCR. “Jerry, Bob Weir, Grace Slick – the list goes on. Everybody would just go down there and play all of the time.”

