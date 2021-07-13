Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Street Talk: Arguing with a fool

By Mark LaFlamme
Sun-Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was out at a crash scene the other night and it didn’t look good. “Boy,” I said as I scrambled out of the car. “This doesn’t look good.”. Ahead, I could see a small knot of people gathered around the crash site. “We’ll want to talk to those people,”...

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Max George has held Coronation Street talks but isn't 'interested'

The Wanted singer Max George has previously been in talks with 'Coronation Street' over starring in the ITV soap, but it's "not something that’s ever interested" him, as he is keen to concentrate on. Max George has held talks with 'Coronation Street' bosses over a potential role - but it's...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Shocking Thing Nick Cannon Said About His Love Life

Actor and comedian Nick Cannon has had a busy few years. Not only did Cannon see the continued revival of his uber-popular rap/comedy MTV show "Wild 'N Out," but he also got a hosting gig on Fox's "The Masked Singer" in 2019. As if he didn't have enough jobs in the entertainment sphere, particularly in television, the "Drumline" star garnered a deal for his own daytime talk show titled "Nick Cannon," which will debut in Fall 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”
Montana StateSlate

Watch Man Confront Tucker Carlson in Montana: “You Are the Worst Human Being”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson got a lot more than he bargained for when he walked into a store in Livingston, Montana to stock up on gear for a fly fishing trip. While in the store he was confronted by a local fly fishing guide, Dan Bailey, who apparently didn’t want to miss the opportunity to give the Fox News host a piece of his mind. “Dude, you are the worst human being known to mankind,” Bailey can be heard saying in the video. “I want you to know that.” Carlson kept his voice down and only replied “I appreciate that.” The video quickly went viral.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Girl Is Ashamed of Her Father, Doesn’t Want Him to Come to School - Story of the Day

A girl was ashamed of her dad’s job and refused to bring him to her school’s Father’s Day event, but she regretted it later when her teacher told her the truth. For as long as Alice could remember, she lived alone with her dad, Frank. She had vague memories of her mother, and her father refused to talk much about her. He only ever said that she loved them but had to leave unexpectedly for unknown reasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy