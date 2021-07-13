Federal student loan rates jump nearly 1% in July: How to make the most of your options

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is reigniting her push for canceling $50,000 in student debt per borrower, arguing the move could “transform an entire generation.”. “It would help nearly everyone who tried to go to college and it didn’t work out - the 40% of student loan borrowers who do not have a college diploma and are truly struggling hard with student loan debt and would help a huge number of public school teachers and firefighters and people who want a chance to get out there and start their own businesses,” Warren told MassLive in a recent interview.