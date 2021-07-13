Federal student loan rates jump nearly 1% in July: How to make the most of your options
Interest rates on federal student loans increased by more than two percentage points at the beginning of July, jumping from 3.71% last school year to 3.73%. Federal loan rates are fixed, and each year the loans have a new fixed rate, resetting on the first of July. Parents and students have several options available to them when determining how to pay for the school year ahead.www.fox10phoenix.com
