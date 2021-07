“You load 16 tons and what do you get? Disability payments and not a Corvette.” — with apologies to Tennessee Ernie Ford. I worked in an often-understaffed warehouse for 18 years (once becoming quite emotional when I heard Sam Cooke on the radio singing, “That’s the sound of the men working on the chain ga-a-ang ...”), so my interest was piqued by a new development in the lives of blue-collar workers.