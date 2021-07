“There but for the grace of God go I”. That’s all I can say when I hear Ashley Monroe’s story about how she has cancer and is starting chemo right away. I have really no frame of reference other than I’ve known people who have cancer, but I’ve never had “live altering news” like this. To see her embrace this moment and ready for the challenges ahead is a reflection of her and all the millions of others who buckle down and ready for the fight. To inspire herself and others and tell a story, she posted this Bryan Adams cover on Insta.