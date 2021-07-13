The Disruptive Potential of the Decade's Least Understood Technology: Blockchain

Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $28.01. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).