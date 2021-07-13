Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

License plate reader led cops to alleged killer of 16-year-old Trenton lifeguard

By Isaac Avilucea
Trentonian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON — A high-tech gadget from the city's real-time crime center helped authorities solve the murder of a teenage lifeguard. Suspected killer Keith N. Jordan tried alibiing himself for the killing while being interrogated by detectives July 7, but he confirmed details regarding his whereabouts that enabled cops to bring charges against him, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Trentonian.

www.trentonian.com

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Willingboro, NJ
City
Hanover, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lifeguard#New Jersey State Police#Murder#License Plate#Trentonian#Toyota#Prospect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 7

Community Policy