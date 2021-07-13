License plate reader led cops to alleged killer of 16-year-old Trenton lifeguard
TRENTON — A high-tech gadget from the city's real-time crime center helped authorities solve the murder of a teenage lifeguard. Suspected killer Keith N. Jordan tried alibiing himself for the killing while being interrogated by detectives July 7, but he confirmed details regarding his whereabouts that enabled cops to bring charges against him, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Trentonian.www.trentonian.com
