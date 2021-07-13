Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

USRA Selected as Member of the PHaSER Program Supporting NASA Goddard's Heliophysics Division

SpaceRef
 14 days ago

NASA recently awarded a cooperative agreement entitled "The Partnership for Heliophysics and Space Environment Research" (PHaSER) to the Catholic University of America (CUA), Institute of Astrophysics and Computational sciences and five other partners including Universities Space Research Association (USRA). This cooperative agreement will support the scientific and technical program of NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's Heliophysics Science Division (HSD).

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasa Goddard#Space Research#Heliophysics Division#Phaser#Institute Of Astrophysics#Hsd#Umcp#Howard University#George Mason University#Cua#Sti#Gsfc#Ph D#Usra Founded#The U S Government#Federal#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Sleepy Hollow, NYthehudsonindependent.com

SH High Student Selected for NASA College Internship

Isabella Levine, a rising junior at Sleepy Hollow High School, has been selected from 750 applicants nationwide for the prestigious STEM Enhancement in Earth and Space Science (SEES) summer internship run through The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research. Levine and her peers are working with scientists...
Aerospace & Defensecatholic.edu

CatholicU Researcher's Instrument Launched into Space

This NASA video shows the July 11 launch of a rocket carrying an instrument developed by Glyn Collinson, a researcher affiliated with Catholic University, that will measure electrical currents in Earth's ionosphere. Mission aims to measure electrical field generated by Earth’s ionosphere. A scientific instrument developed by Glyn Collinson, a...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
MarketWatch

SpaceX wins NASA contract to be part of Jupiter's moon program

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, won a $178 million NASA contract to provide launch services for the first mission to Jupiter's moon Europa. The mission, called Europa Clipper, will launch in October 2024 on a Falcon Heavy rocket from the NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, NASA said. The goal is to "conduct a detailed survey of Europa and use a sophisticated suite of science instruments to investigate whether the icy moon has conditions suitable for life." Privately held Space X is led by Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk.
Aerospace & Defenseaithority.com

NASA Selects StorONE And Storbyte For Mission-Critical Storage

StorONE, a leading software-defined enterprise storage company, announced NASA is migrating back to On-Premises using high-density storage technology consisting of StorONE’s software-defined S1 platform combined with an ECO*FLASH™ hardware-defined storage array built by Storbyte. NASA is now successfully utilizing this award-winning combination of technologies to lower their total cost of...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Request for Information on Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities in NASA Programs, Contracts and Grants Process (Due Date Ch

Response Due Date: August 31, 2021 (New Date!) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is issuing this Request for Information (RFI) to receive input from the public on NASA's mission directorates' programs, procurements, grants, regulations and policies. NASA will use this information to evaluate, implement, modify, expand, and streamline its programs, procurements, grants, regulations and policies to remove systemic inequitable barriers and challenges facing underserved communities. NASA will also use advanced research, data collection and technologies to assist in inter and intra-agency execution of this Administration's policy to advance equity for all, including people of color and others who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality.
Astronomyadafruit.com

A History of NASA’s Viking Project

45 years ago today, Viking 1 successfully landed on Mars. NASA‘s Viking Project was the first U.S. mission to safely land a spacecraft on the surface of Mars and return images of the surface. Besides taking photographs and collecting other science data on the Martian surface, the two landers conducted...
Aerospace & DefenseTimes Union

OneSky Selected by NASA to Participate in Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign

EXTON, Pa. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. OneSky, a global UTM company developing airspace assessment, operations, and traffic management solutions, has announced it has been selected to participate in NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign. The AAM National Campaign will bring together thought leaders from around the world to gather research which will enable a safe, secure, and effective advanced air mobility system in the U.S.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Astrobotic’s MoonRanger Moves into Final Production

Astrobotic announced today that MoonRanger, an autonomous rover that will explore the lunar South Pole in 2022, passed NASA’s Key Decision Point (KDP) review and is in the final stage of the payload preparation phase, culminating in flight hardware fabrication. By passing the KDP, Astrobotic, subcontractor Carnegie Mellon University, and...
Aerospace & Defenseeastaurorany.com

NASA Selects Moog to Power and Control Future Lunar Rover

A future mission to the Moon will see a rover with parts created by Moog, Inc. in Elma. It was recently announced that the company’s space products had been selected for an upcoming NASA mission to explore the Moon’s South Pole. The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, is NASA’s first mobile robotic rover mission to the Moon.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 13 July, 2021 - Nanoparticles and Microscopic Animals Research

Nanoparticles and microscopic animals were the research highlights aboard the International Space Station today. The Expedition 65 crew also focused on servicing life support components and Russian spacesuit maintenance. NASA Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur continued ongoing operations for the InSPACE-4 physics study throughout Tuesday. Kimbrough started the...
Aerospace & Defenseworld-nuclear-news.org

NASA selects reactor concepts for deep space exploration

Three reactor design concept proposals for a nuclear thermal propulsion system for deep space missions have been selected by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Department of Energy (DOE). The reactor will be a critical component of a nuclear thermal engine, which would utilise high-assay low-enriched uranium fuel.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

ISSRDC to Feature Multiple Sessions on In-Space Production Applications and its Impact on the Space Economy

The International Space Station Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC) will host multiple sessions focused on in-space production applications during its 10th annual gathering, taking place August 3-5. This year’s event, which will be virtual, brings together researchers, engineers, entrepreneurs, investors, and the general public to discuss the benefits of space-based research and technology development on the orbiting platform. The conference is hosted by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS), NASA, and the American Astronautical Society.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Artemis 1 Orion Headed For Launch Abort Integration

The Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission is transported from Kennedy Space Center's Multi-Payload Processing Facility to the Florida spaceport's Launch Abort System Facility on July 10, 2021. Teams with Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs will integrate components of the launch abort system onto the spacecraft. Launching later...
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Northrop to complete first crew module for NASA’s Artemis program

Northrop Grumman has finalized a contract with NASA to provide the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) module for NASA’s Gateway. Under the $935 million contract, Northrop Grumman will complete the design and development activity currently underway and will also be responsible for integrating HALO with the Power and Propulsion Element provided by Maxar Technologies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy