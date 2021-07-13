USRA Selected as Member of the PHaSER Program Supporting NASA Goddard's Heliophysics Division
NASA recently awarded a cooperative agreement entitled "The Partnership for Heliophysics and Space Environment Research" (PHaSER) to the Catholic University of America (CUA), Institute of Astrophysics and Computational sciences and five other partners including Universities Space Research Association (USRA). This cooperative agreement will support the scientific and technical program of NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's Heliophysics Science Division (HSD).www.spaceref.com
