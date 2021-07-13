Of the same stripe: Turing patterns link tropical fish and bismuth crystal growth

In this paper, we study the $F(R, G)$ gravity model with an interacting model by flat-FRW metric in a viscous fluid. We consider that the universe dominates with components of dark matter and dark energy. This means that the dark matter component derives from Extended Bose-Einstein Condensate (EBEC) and the components of dark energy arise from the $F(R, G)$ gravity. After obtaining the Einstein equation, the energy density and the pressure of dark energy are written in terms of the geometries of the curvature and the Gauss-Bonnet terms, and components of dark matter and viscous fluid. Also, the corresponding continuity equations are written with the presence of interaction terms. In what follows, we employ the EBEC regime instead of the normal dark matter by the dark matter Equation of State (EoS) as $p_{dm} = \alpha \rho_{dm} + \beta \rho_{dm}^2$, which arises from the gravitational form. The EoS can be expressed from the perspective of the virial expansion, in which the first and second terms represent normal dark matter and quantum ground state. Next, the corresponding Friedmann equations reconstruct in terms of the redshift parameter, then by using the scenario of the power-law cosmology for the scale factor, we fit the present model with the Hubble amounts of 51 supernova data by the likelihood analysis. In that case, we acquire the cosmological parameters of dark energy in terms of the redshift parameter, and by plotting these graphs, we see that the universe is currently undergoing an accelerated expansion phase. Finally, we investigate the stability of the present model with the sound speed parameter.