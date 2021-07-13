Cancel
Of the same stripe: Turing patterns link tropical fish and bismuth crystal growth

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) What connection could possibly exist between the stripes on tropical fish and crystal growth? The answer is the way in which order emerges from randomness through Turing patterns, according to what a research team led by Dr. Fuseya of the University of Electro-Communications, Japan, has recently found. After analyzing a mysterious striped pattern, they observed while trying to grow a monoatomic layer of bismuth, they showed that Turing patterns also exist at the nanoscale.

