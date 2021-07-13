Waldo S. Lyman, 98, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Waldo S. Lyman, 98, of Snell Road, passed away June 10, 2021 at his home. Waldo was born on April 17, 1923 in Parishville, the son of the late Rex O. and Allie (Shampine) Lyman. On December 6, 1940, he entered the US Navy, proudly serving his country during World War II. He was honorably discharged on April 22, 1946. Following his discharge, Waldo started with the US Merchant Marines, where he was a 2nd Mate, retiring in 1962 after 34 years of service.