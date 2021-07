By analyzing the 150 most populated metropolitan areas based on value, quality of life, the job market, and being a desirable place to live, U.S. News ranked the best places to live in the U.S. for 2021 to 2022. Topping the list is Boulder, Colo. with an overall score of 7.6, a quality of life score at 8.2, and a value at 6. It boasts a strong job market and high desirability with its abundance of health care studios, dispensaries, fitness options, and proximity to the Rocky Mountains.