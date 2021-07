Have you ever made a wrong judgment call? Even though you thought without a shadow of a doubt that you were right? I have. It’s a case of not always knowing all the details and backstory. We cannot see everything that God sees. Sometimes we are right and sometimes we are wrong. Our wisdom is no match for God’s wisdom. It has mercy beyond our comprehension. It leads with sacrificial love. It guides with gentleness. It teaches us how to live. It rejoices in the face of suffering. We can grow in spiritual wisdom so that these qualities impact our daily choices.