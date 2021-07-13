Cancel
Damariscotta, ME

At the Lincoln Theater

By Andrew Fenniman
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHit summer films continue this week as we approach the “dog days” of summer. Come into the air conditioning and enjoy some sizzling hot movies. “Dream Horse” (PG; 1 hour, 53 minutes): Experience the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely racehorse bred by small town bartender Jan Vokes (Academy Award nominee Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream and compete with the racing elites. Their investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks and becomes a beacon of hope in their struggling community. Also starring Damian Lewis (Band of Brothers & Homeland). According to film critic Glenn Kenney of the New York Times, in this underdog sports story, “Dream Horse, an unabashed crowd-pleaser directed by Euros Lyn, earns its smiles and cheers.” Final screenings Wednesday, July 14 at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursday, July 15 at 2 and 7 p.m. Presented in partnership with Damariscotta River Grill.

