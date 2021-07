“The days and nights blur together. I can barely sleep at night but when I do, I experience nightmares. I feel like I’m being stripped of my identity, that my personality is being broken down. It’s psychological torture.”Richard*, 23, speaks from a prison cell he has been locked in for more than 22 hours a day since March 2020. Some days he has only stepped out of the small, stuffy room for a mere 30 minutes.The Portuguese national, who has lived in the UK since he was six, is not doing time for a crime. He served a jail sentence...