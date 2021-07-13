Time to Pay Up or Pack Up! Louisiana Evictions Start August 1st

We're seeing some high prices at the pump these days, but unfortunately, it looks like it's about to get worse. Every time our gas prices become a talking point in Louisiana, I think back to 2009. Back then, I had just gotten my drivers license and drove a hilarious 1993 Dodge Caravan. Back then, gas was super high. I remember paying nearly $5 a gallon while living in Florida in the summer of 2009. I survived that, somehow. Now, we're seeing the cost of gas rise in Louisiana seemingly every day, and according to the experts, we're just getting started.