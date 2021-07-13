Make-A-Wish CT Marks 35 Years Granting 3,600+ Wishes

July 18, 2021 marks the 35th anniversary of Make-A-Wish Connecticut, the nonprofit organization that grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses in our state. After 35 years of wish-granting and more than 3,600 wishes granted, Make-A-Wish has proven time and time again that light can shine in even the darkest and most uncertain times. The organization remains committed to delivering hope to wish kids and their families.