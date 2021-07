If you’ve ever experienced or known someone who has experienced anxiety, then you know it can manifest in different ways: Shaky hands, itchy skin, sleepless nights, tightness in the chest, negative thoughts on a loop – the list goes on and on. As adults, we understand that what we’re feeling is likely a side-effect of stress or fear, that if we have the tools to calm our minds and change our perspective, the nerves will subside. But anxious children can’t always navigate their worries on their own, so if you’re a parent grasping for straws at how to help kids with anxiety, you’ve come to the right place.