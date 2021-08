News Bites for August 2... ...Beasley Media Group Spanish CHR “92.5 Maxima” WYUU Tampa is conducting the third annual “Best of Tampa Bay” survey. Nominations are being accepted through Monday, Aug. 23. The voting period will take place from Monday, Aug. 30-Monday, Sept. 20. Winners will be officially announced on Friday, Sept. 24. “Though 2020 brought many limitations because of the pandemic, we remained significantly impressed with the success this contest bolstered in its second year,” PD Nio Fernandez said in a release. “We anticipate this year will be the most successful yet. Aside from the ability to vote and express your tastes and favorite spots in Tampa through our digital platform, this contest also encourages the participants to explore and discover new things and places which ultimately benefits everyone.”