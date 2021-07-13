Decadal Survey Call for White Papers

Carolyn M. Ernst (1), Sanae Kubota (1), Nancy Chabot (1), Rachel Klima (1), Gabe Rogers (1), Paul Byrne (2), Steven A. Hauck II (3), Kathleen E. Vander Kaaden (4), Ronald J. Vervack Jr. (1), Sebastien Besse (5), David Blewett (1), Brett Denevi (1), Sander Goossens (6), Stephen Indyk (7), Noam Izenberg (1), Catherine Johnson (8), Lauren Jozwiak (1), Haje Korth (1), Ralph McNutt Jr. (1), Scott Murchie (1), Patrick Peplowski (1), Jim Raines (9), Elizabeth Rampe (10), Michelle Thompson (11) ((1) Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, (2) North Carolina State University, (3) Case Western Reserve University, (4) Jacobs, NASA Johnson Space Center, (5) Aurora Technology BV for ESA, European Space Agency, (6) University of Maryland Baltimore County, (7) Honeybee Robotics, (8) Planetary Science Institute, (9) University of Michigan, (10) NASA Johnson Space Center, (11) Purdue University)
