Decadal Survey Call for White Papers

SpaceRef
 14 days ago

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) has announced the call for white papers for the next Decadal Survey on Life and Physical Sciences Research in Space 2023-2032. Decadal Surveys are community-driven, bottom-up studies produced by NASEM that aim to formulate a community consensus about the most compelling...

www.spaceref.com

#White Papers#Academies#Nasem
