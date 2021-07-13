Dierks Bentley Drops Surprise EP, ‘Live From Telluride’
Dierks Bentley has surprised fans with the release of an unexpected EP, sharing the five-song collection, Live From Telluride. Recorded during Bentley’s set at the 48th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival in June, the EP is out now and offers fans a glimpse of the country star’s deep love for the bluegrass sound. It presents his unique take on classics by U2 and Pink Floyd, plus new renditions of his own “Woman, Amen”and more. And it features some intriguing special guests.www.soundslikenashville.com
