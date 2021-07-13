Dierks Bentley Drops Surprise EP, ‘Live From Telluride’

It’s fair to say Jon Langston is a romantic at heart as he sent out his latest single, “Try Missing You,” to fans on Friday (July 9). The slow and sweet song shows the conflict Langston faces of being in love with someone while also chasing his passion for his dream. He serenades that lucky person he cares for deeply despite being miles away with his focus on his career rather than his relationship. But Langston opens up about the struggles of living the dream while longing for the one you love every minute you’re away.