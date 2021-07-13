Establishing electron diffraction in chemical crystallography
The emerging field of 3D electron diffraction (3D ED) opens new opportunities for structure determination from sub-micrometre-sized crystals. Although the foundations of this technology emerged earlier, the past decade has seen developments in cryo-electron microscopy and (X-ray) crystallography that particularly enable the widespread use of 3D ED. This Perspective describes to chemists and chemical crystallographers just how similar electron and X-ray diffraction are and discusses their complementary aspects. We wish to establish 3D ED in the broader chemistry community, such that electron crystallography becomes a common part of the analytical chemistry toolkit. With a suitable instrument at their disposal, every skilled crystallographer can quickly learn to perform structure determinations using 3D ED.www.nature.com
