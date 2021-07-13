Cancel
Establishing electron diffraction in chemical crystallography

By Tim Gruene, Julian J. Holstein, Guido H. Clever, Bernhard Keppler
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe emerging field of 3D electron diffraction (3D ED) opens new opportunities for structure determination from sub-micrometre-sized crystals. Although the foundations of this technology emerged earlier, the past decade has seen developments in cryo-electron microscopy and (X-ray) crystallography that particularly enable the widespread use of 3D ED. This Perspective describes to chemists and chemical crystallographers just how similar electron and X-ray diffraction are and discusses their complementary aspects. We wish to establish 3D ED in the broader chemistry community, such that electron crystallography becomes a common part of the analytical chemistry toolkit. With a suitable instrument at their disposal, every skilled crystallographer can quickly learn to perform structure determinations using 3D ED.

