Kat & Alex Bring The Summer Heat In Passionate ‘You And The Radio’ Video
Emerging Country-Latin duo Kat & Alex are heating things up with their brand new summery video for “You and the Radio.”. Filmed in the Kelso Sand Dunes in California, the stunning visual depicts the pair driving down a wide open road, clearly smitten with each other and unperturbed by the happenings of the world. At some point, Kat & Alex get so lost in each other’s endearing gaze that even love skeptics might start considering romance again.www.soundslikenashville.com
