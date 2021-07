Subway is launching a website to defend its tuna. The sandwich company has a new website called subwaytunafacts.com, designed to set the record straight on the contents of its tuna sandwich. The move follows an investigation by the “New York Times” that concluded Subway tuna was not real because scientists weren’t able to detect tuna DNA in their sample. The new Subway website, however, says that’s not unusual when testing cooked tuna, and doesn’t mean the tested sample contained no tuna. The website also quotes a USA Today fact check, which found that canned tuna becomes “denatured” when cooked.