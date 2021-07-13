The Top 10+ Darius Rucker Songs

Well, here we are again, as The Morning Crew line out our very favorites of the new songs, and some that just won't go away! As I've mentioned before, I really, really like the Luke Combs song "Forever After All", it is still a staple on this list, but I think you will be surprised by the newest Number One! This rendition of 'Jeri's Top 5' features a group, a girl, a red dirt guy, a traditional country guy and Luke Combs, arguably one of the finest lyricists in the business today. So are you ready to see the list?