Cloud Governance Expert Rencore Publishes Whitepaper To Help Keep Microsoft 365 Clutter At Bay

SFGate
 11 days ago

MUNICH, Germany (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Rencore, the provider of award-winning software for governing Microsoft 365, today published the first in a series of essential cloud governance guides. The whitepaper "Essential Cloud Governance Planning - Declutter Microsoft 365" addresses the complex challenges around cloud sprawl and offers a defined process for keeping Microsoft 365 environments clutter-free.

