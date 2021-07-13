Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks Trading For Collin Sexton Makes Perfect Sense

By Liam McKeone
Posted by 
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 11 days ago

Shams Charania had a lot of news in the NBA rumor world this morning, most notably breaking that the Philadelphia 76ers are officially engaging in possible trade talks for star defender Ben Simmons. Hidden in his news dump, though, was a tidbit of relevance to two fan bases. The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to trade former No. 9 overall pick Collin Sexton ahead of the NBA Draft this year. The top suitor? None other than the New York Knicks. Per The Athletic:

The Knicks are the most aggressive trade suitor for Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, sources said. Sexton is eligible for his rookie extension this offseason, and with one year left on his deal, it allows Cleveland to continue to be patient in constructing the roster.

Knicks fans may seize up in fear that their team is being aggressive in trade talks for only a pretty good player, but this front office has earned some benefit of the doubt after constructing a team that was greater than the sum of its parts last season. It is no longer likely the Knicks are going to get robbed blind if they do decide to pursue Sexton and acquire him through any means necessary.

And even if they did, they could do worse than Sexton. He's an ideal fit for the roster. New York doesn't have any point guard depth; Immanuel Quickley is a lightning rod off the bench, but Elfrid Payton spent most of the year starting thanks to Tom Thibodeau's inclination to trust vets over rookies and all viewers recoiled in horror at Payton's play. He can be fine in spot minutes, but is not by any means a starter. Quickley is similar but for different reasons. He can score in bunches but his slim frame and lack of instincts at this stage in his career means he's a complete liability defensively. They need a starter at the position.

If the Knicks can keep Quickley, which is likely given Cleveland is trading Sexton to clear up their glut of guards who can't play defense rather than add to it, a Sexton/Quickley rotation is excellent offensively. Sexton has his flaws as a defender but has transformed into a well-rounded and (most importantly) efficient offensive player after three seasons in the league. Last year he averaged 24.3 points per game as the No. 1 option on an awful Cavs squad. Normally those circumstances suggest he's a chucker, but not in this case. Sexton shot 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three while dishing out 4.4 assists per game. There are not many 22-year-old point guards who can put up those kinds of numbers on that level of efficiency.

Thibodeau would have some work to do if Sexton joined his squad, though. His turnover-to-assist ratio was horrid after averaging 2.8 turnovers per game to go along with those 4.4 assists. Like many young point guards on bad teams, he showed very little interest on the defensive side of the ball, and at only 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, he'll need to battle to make a difference on that end of the court more often than not. But if anyone can instill defensive ferocity into players who previously had never before had it, Thibodeau is the man.

The two big questions for a possible trade come in the form of who they would send out in exchange for Sexton and what they'd do with his contract. Sexton is eligible for an extension and is entering the last year of his rookie deal. If the Knicks are going to give up assets for him, they'd probably like for him to stick around for a while. Sexton will use his PPG number as an argument for why he should be paid more than a league-average point guard, but the Knicks cannot afford to have an albatross contract on the books after finally getting rid of all their previous ones and presumably aim to be big players in free agency when a quality class enters the pool.

But if New York can negotiate a four-year deal that lands somewhere in the $100 million range, it could be a steal in a few years, very much like how the Celtics inked Jaylen Brown to a $106 million deal before he turned into the All-Star he is today. Should Sexton raise his defense to even an average level while keeping his ability to put up 20 points per game on a nightly basis, that's a great deal for the Knicks, especially since he'll only be 27 years-old after the end of that particular deal.

Cleveland won't give him away for free. The Knicks would have to give up at least one of their young talents to make it happen, probably along with one of their two first-round draft picks this year. A deal that makes a certain amount of sense is trading 2020 No. 8 overall pick Obi Toppin and 2018 No. 10 overall pick Kevin Knox, along with the higher of their two picks in the 2021 draft, for Sexton. Knox could be a classic "change of scenery" case and while it would be tough to give up on Toppin this early, he's actually older than Sexton is. Exchanging a bouncy forward without a set position for their possible offensive spark plug point guard of the future is an easy trade to make.

It would be a smart move for the Knicks, which is a weird thing to type, but that's the world we live in. Sexton is an offensive player who needs to be coached up on defense, fits the needs of the team perfectly, and could be electric in Madison Square Garden. He fits their timeline. This organization now knows better than anyone that simply being The Knicks isn't going to convince big-ticket free agents to sign on the dotted line. They need to prove to any future stars that they have a plan and can execute it to perfection. Sexton's addition wouldn't rocket the Knicks to the top of the Eastern Conference, but he would definitely make them better. In lieu of any big names on the block or the trade market, that's all the Knicks should be trying to do right now.

Comments / 0

The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Collin Sexton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Shams Charania#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Nba Draft#The New York Knicks#Sexton Quickley#Cavs#Celtics#The All Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAThe Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Clippers Didn't Know Kawhi Leonard Needed Surgery

The Los Angeles Clippers announced Kawhi Leonard underwent surgery to repair a partially-torn ACL yesterday. This came as a surprise to just about everybody because, ever since the superstar got hurt in the second round of these playoffs, the Clippers said it was nothing more than a knee sprain. That is technically correct, since the definition of a knee sprain is overstretched or torn ligaments and ACL stands for anterior cruciate ligament, but "knee sprain" and "torn ACL" have very different connotations in the sporting world.
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton Do Not Have a Batman and Robin Dynamic

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are perfect complements to one another. Giannis is a runaway 18-wheeler in the paint, while Middleton's smooth-as-glass jumpshot lets him score from just about anywhere. Both are excellent defensively. Both can and will rise to the occasion, depending on what it calls for. Is the opposing defense building the mythical "wall" to stop Giannis from entering the restricted area? Dish it out to Middleton and let him run off a pick into the mid-range for a stop-and-shoot bucket. Are defenders hounding Middleton on the perimeter? Let Giannis play bully-ball like few ever have.
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

Lakers Reportedly Want to Bring Lonzo Ball Back

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to retool their roster after falling short in their title defense, bowing out in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. Injuries played a significant role in their early playoff exit and the team can't do much other than wish for better luck next year in that regard. But this year's team was flawed. The spacing wasn't as good as it was during their 2020 championship run, and quality three-point shooters are a must when the offense runs through LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That will be the No. 1 priority heading into this year's edition of free agency.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: Trade with GSW may be best route regarding Collin Sexton

The Cleveland Cavaliers seem to be at a crossroads in their rebuild right now. Jarrett Allen is a player the Cavs can build around. He’s a good rim protector and his offensive game shows promise. But, it may cost the Cavs $100 million or more to retain the big man from Texas, per prior reports. On top of that, guard Collin Sexton/his camp is seemingly hoping to sign a max contract extension this summer.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry Trade Destinations, Collin Sexton Trade? Kawhi Leonard Free Agency? | Mailbag

NBA Rumors mailbag kicks off with NBA free agency news and rumors surrounding a Collin Sexton trade, Kawhi Leonard free agency destinations, where could Kyle Lowry go in NBA Free Agency, if Lonzo Ball where will he sign as an NBA Free agent? Will the Celtics re-sign Robert WIlliams? Chase Senior takes all of your NBA news and rumors questions in today’s NBA rumors mailbag. Chat Sports has you covered with the latest NBA news and rumors, NBA free agency updates, NBA Draft news and rumors and we do NBA rumors mailbags like this one! So subscribe and get us to 250K subs!
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Hornets sign-and-trade features Jarrett Allen

What the Cleveland Cavaliers do this offseason could have drastic implications on not only their future, but the rest of the NBA for the foreseeable future as well. It sounds crazy to believe, but the Cavaliers actually hold a lot of weight over numerous teams this offseason. Having the 3rd...
NBAbasketballnews.com

Collin Sexton reportedly 'very available' in summer trade talks

A deal that might make more sense for the Cavs is bundling [Kevin] Love with Collin Sexton, who I’ve been told is “very available” this summer. ANALYSIS: Lloyd was suggesting a way for Cleveland to move away from Kevin Love and his hefty contract. Sexton has emerged as a dynamic scorer, averaging a career-high 24.3 points per game with the Cavaliers last season.
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers: 2 possible Collin Sexton trade scenarios

Collin Sexton, Sixers trade target Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. The Philadelphia 76ers are a contender on paper — third best record in the NBA, top seed in the East, and a bonafide superstar in Joel Embiid. That said, another second-round flameout has left the fandom impatient. If the Sixers cannot improve meaningfully this summer, then people will start to worry about Joel Embiid’s future in Philly.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Simmons, Lowry, Cavs, Sexton, Knicks

It remains to be seen whether Ben Simmons has played his last game for the Sixers , though one rival scout who “remains in Simmons’ corner” tells Marc Narducci of The Philadelphia Inquirer that trading the 24-year-old is not the answer for Daryl Morey’s club. “I would be damned to...
NBAchatsports.com

Should the Indiana Pacers trade for Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton?

May 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) celebrates his three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports. The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly shopping guard Collin Sexton heading into the summer and the Indiana...

Comments / 0

Community Policy