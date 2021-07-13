Cancel
La Crosse, WI

Volunteers fill the community for United Way's annual 'Day of Caring'

By Olivia Herken
La Crosse Tribune
 11 days ago

Volunteers scattered around the Coulee Region Tuesday morning to give back to the community for the Great Rivers United Way annual “Day of Caring.”. This year, 66 volunteers worked to paint buildings and fences, stock food pantry shelves and prepare fundraising materials — adding up to nearly 200 hours of volunteer time and work that’s valued at nearly $5,500 and leaves a lasting impact on all involved.

