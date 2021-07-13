Cancel
Catalent Signs Agreement with JOS Pharmaceuticals to Develop Fast-Dissolve Zydis® Formulation for Cannabidiol as an Anesthesia Premedication

 11 days ago

Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that it has signed a development agreement with JOS Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on anesthesiology. Under the agreement, Catalent will undertake a feasibility study for the potential development of a licensed cannabidiol (CBD) product for use as an anesthetic premedication using Catalent’s proprietary Zydis® orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology.

