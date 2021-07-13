Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Apple Granted ‘Periscope’ Compact Zoom Lens Patent

By Jaron Schneider
petapixel.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Apple a patent for a compact camera that uses a set of prisms to “fold” light and compress the amount of space needed for a telephoto lens. This type of lens is typically referred to as a “periscope” lens in smartphones.

petapixel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenses#Periscope#Camera Lens#Zoom Lens#Iphone#Patently Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Technologygizmochina.com

Apple iPad Mini 6 with revamped design expected to launch this fall

Apple has been revamping its MacBook and iMac devices with a new design as well as adopting its own Apple Silicon chips instead of Intel chips. The company recently launched the iPad Pro powered by the Apple M1 chipset — the same chip that powers most of the newly launched computers from the brand.
Technologyallaboutwindowsphone.com

Should you take 'zoom' a lens at a time?

We've become used to smartphones usually now having three cameras on their backs. Typically an ultrawide, a main, and a telephoto. Yes, some budget models swap out the latter for something gimmicky like a macro lens or monochome sensor, but let's keep things simple for now. The interesting - technical...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

iPhone 13 could come with an always on display

We have heard lots of rumors about this years iPhone 13 range, according to a recent report, the handsets may come with an always on display. The news comes fro, Bloombergs Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter and he has revealed that Apple are planning to have an always on display which has been inspired by the Apple Watch.
Cell PhonesDesign Taxi

Apple Could Be Bringing A Periscope Lens To iPhones As Soon As 2022

Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup could possibly see a new integration to its camera systems, a periscope lens, allowing for potentially up to 10x optical zoom, according to the latest memo by well-known tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In brief, the periscope lens would allow smartphones to accommodate a traditional camera’s “long...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Panasonic Managed to Squeeze More Dynamic Range Out of GH5 Mark II

According to data on Photons to Photos, while the Panasonic GH5 Mark II uses the same sensor as the previous GH5, the company has somehow managed to squeeze even more dynamic range out of it and notably surpassing the original GH5. As spotted by 43Rumors, from data derived from DXOMark’s...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Sony Reveals New Micro Four Thirds Stacked Sensor Capable of 120FPS

Sony has published a new product information sheet that shows specifications for a new stacked-CMOS 21.46-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor that is capable of reading at 120 frames per second across its full width. As reported by DPReview, this IMX472-AAJK is the first known instance of a new Micro Four...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Latest Android 12 beta may have outed Google Pixel 6 XL's 5x periscope telephoto lens

The Google Pixel 6 XL will offer 5x optical zoom, according to code in the third beta of Android 12 which is currently being rolled out to Pixel handsets. Until recently, Google's forthcoming high-end flagship was referred to as "Pixel 6 Pro," but documentation uploaded by Google for new Game Mode APIs kind of cemented that the maxed-out variant will use the XL moniker. It goes without saying that the standard model is named the Pixel 6.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack has magnets and a compact design for easy on-the-go charging

Charge your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro effortlessly with the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This iPhone charger has a slim, compact design that’s easy to store in a backpack, bag, or laptop bag. What’s more, the aligned magnets keep it attached to your phone for reliable and safe wireless charging. Best of all, it automatically charges, so you won’t even have to turn it on or off. Also, you’ll be happy to know that this wireless charger doesn’t interfere with your key fobs or credit cards. Furthermore, if you need a charge at your desk, simply plug in a Lightning cable. It provides up to 15 watts of wireless charging. And if you use a power adapter higher than 20 watts, you can charge both the MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone at the same time. Finally, the practical Lock Screen lets you monitor the status of your charge.
ComputersTrendHunter.com

Compactly Powerful Desktop PCs

The Lenovo ThinkStation P350 desktop PC is a compact computing solution that will offer businesses with a way to outfit their team with essential equipment to achieve a range of projects. The computer is equipped with Intel Core or Xeon processors and is reported to be 96% smaller than a traditional desktop PC to save ample space on a workstation. The computers come in the aforementioned Tiny model as well as the Small Form Factor (SFF) and Tower models.
BusinessMacRumors Forums

Apple Threatens to Leave UK Market Due to $7 Billion Patent Dispute

Lawyers representing Apple have suggested that the company could exit the UK market if the terms of an ongoing patent dispute are "commercially unacceptable" (via This is Money). UK patent holder Optis Cellular Technology is suing Apple for patent infringement after it refused to pay license fees worth around $7...
Retailpetapixel.com

Cosina Launches the Voigtlander Nokton 35mm f/1.2 for Fuji X-Mount

Cosina has launched the Voigtlander Nokton 35mm f/1.2 for Fujifilm X-mount that it describes as a double-Gauss type configuration with a symmetrical optical arrangement that provides smooth, large bokeh. Designed exclusively for Fujifilm X-mount, Cosina touts the Nokton 35mm f/1.2 as a lens that will provide high resolving power from...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Pixel 6 XL telephoto camera could boast 5x zoom ultra tele lens

If you thought Apple was stingy when it came to camera hardware, then you may not have seen what Google has been putting on its Pixel phones. The first Google Pixel made headlines because of all the tricks it could do and the beautiful pictures it could produce with a single 12MP camera. AI and algorithms, however, could only go so far, and Google very slowly upgraded its cameras eventually. One of the biggest updates might be coming in the Pixel 6 XL, or Pro based on older leaks, that will have the line’s first telephoto camera and a very powerful one at that.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Google’s Pixel 6 XL might come with the company’s best zoom lens

The Google Pixel 6 could be Google’s first Pixel to ship with a 5x “ultra tele” camera, a new app teardown from XDA Developers implies. This report comes from code found in Google’s camera app in the Android 12 beta, references were found to a toggle for a new zoom lens, likely set for one of Google’s next Pixel phones. In said code, references were found to the “ultratele”, as well as 5x zoom more than a few times. More references noted the camera would have an actual optical zoom level — a measure of the number of times the camera can zoom in before it resorts to digitally cropping images — of 4.3x, a major upgrade over the Pixel 4’s real optical zoom level of 1.4x.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Up Periscope! Apple receives patent for new telephoto system rumored to debut in 2022

According to reliable TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is rumored to include a periscope telephoto lens with at least one of the 2022 iPhone 14 models. Toward that end, the company was awarded a patent for some of the tech necessary to create the feature. With a periscope lens, which could be limited to the iPhone Pro Max 14 for its first appearance, Apple could offer 10x optical zoom or higher.
Cupertino, CAHEXUS.net

Apple threatens UK market exit over patent case

A firm called Optis Cellular Technology is suing Apple in the UK high court after the Cupertino firm refused to pay licensing fees for patented 3G and 4G technology. Apple has already been found by the UK court to be infringing two Optis patents, but doesn't want to commit to a licence before the licensing rate/fees are determined. A trial has been set for 19th June to determine a licensing rate that is fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND), and if Apple becomes an 'unwilling licensee,' after that trial (if Apple reckons the required payments are too high, and doesn't pay up), it might face a UK-wide sales ban.
BusinessApple Insider

Apple hit with patent infringement lawsuit for selling a smart water bottle

An Ohio-based company is suing Apple for selling smart water bottles that connect to smartwatches like an Apple Watch, allegedly infringing on two patents covering similar technology. The plaintiff in the case is non-practicing entity Xennial IP LLC, which owns U.S. Patent No. 7,792,409 and U.S. Patent No 10,664,571. Both...
ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

MacBook Air rumor claims mini LED screen tech is coming

Apple fans are always anticipating the next round of products from Cupertino. Recently, a new rumor began making the rounds that started with noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Today, Kuo issued an investor note that claims the next-generation MacBook Air will feature a 13.3-inch mini LED display. The current generation MacBook air uses a Retina display of the same size utilizing traditional LED backlighting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy