Apple Granted ‘Periscope’ Compact Zoom Lens Patent

Charge your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro effortlessly with the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This iPhone charger has a slim, compact design that’s easy to store in a backpack, bag, or laptop bag. What’s more, the aligned magnets keep it attached to your phone for reliable and safe wireless charging. Best of all, it automatically charges, so you won’t even have to turn it on or off. Also, you’ll be happy to know that this wireless charger doesn’t interfere with your key fobs or credit cards. Furthermore, if you need a charge at your desk, simply plug in a Lightning cable. It provides up to 15 watts of wireless charging. And if you use a power adapter higher than 20 watts, you can charge both the MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone at the same time. Finally, the practical Lock Screen lets you monitor the status of your charge.