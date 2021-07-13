Cancel
The Shakespeare Conspiracy That Would Change Everything

By Karen Corday
Conspiracy theories positing that someone other than William Shakespeare wrote his famous plays have been around for centuries, and continue to circulate even today. As reported by Scientific Feed, clergyman and literary scholar James Wilmot is believed to be the original anti-Shakespeare theorist. Starting in 1785, Wilmot devoted much of his time attempting to prove Shakespeare had stolen his work from another writer. Wilmot became the first well-known "anti-Stratfordian," the name given to those who doubt Shakespeare's authorship, which comes from the name of Shakespeare's home town, Stratford-upon-Avon. Wilmot was reportedly so obsessed with besmirching Shakespeare's reputation that he produced sloppy, easily debunked research, besmirching his own reputation instead.

