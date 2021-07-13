The Shakespeare Conspiracy That Would Change Everything

There have been plenty of theories concerning the show Lost and fans have been coming up with them long since before the show was over and done with. It stands to reason that people would let things go once the show is over, right? If you said yes then welcome and get ready to have your mind blown a few dozen times a day since theories about one show or another NEVER stop coming since the nature of entertainment includes the idea that people are going to keep talking about one subject or another until the end of time, or at least until they get bored with the subject. Lost doesn’t appear to have suffered that type of malady just yet since plenty of people are still interested in talking about the show and are coming up with theories to explain what, in their mind, makes a little more sense in accordance with the story. While Lost had a few characters that people saw as villainous in their own ways, Ben was by far one of those that was an obvious villain thanks to the things he did. It’s true that he did get a redemption arc, but there’s an interesting theory out there at this time that gets a bit meta in its explanation.