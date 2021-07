The latest addition to TikTok‘s banned promotional content sees financial services and products like cryptocurrencies and pyramid schemes added to the list. In a recent report from the Financial Times, TikTok has taken these measures after users were warned about taking financial advice from certain TikTok videos. There was continual growing concern regarding younger users who may take these notes too seriously. To combat the issue, TikTok’s “branded content policy” page has now added financial services to the platform’s list of “globally prohibited industries.”