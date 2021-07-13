Alabama LB Christian Harris signs with Ballengee Marketing for NIL opportunities
Alabama’s defensive captain is going to profit off his likeness this season. Christian Harris has signed with the Ballengee Marketing Group to capitalize on NIL opportunities. The news was announced on Monday night via Twitter as he joins Phidarian Mathis, DeMarcco Hellams, Christopher Allen, Malachi Moore, and Josh Jobe for players on defense with endorsements. Harris, a native of Baton Rouge, La., enters his junior season with Alabama this fall.tdalabamamag.com
