3xLOGIC to Highlight Innovative Products and Present Educational Session About the Benefits of Natively Developed Cloud Solutions at ISC West 2021
Company to highlight award-winning gunshot detection solution, VIGIL CLOUD, and new license plate capture camera. 3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, will be attending ISC West in Las Vegas, July 19-21, 2021. The company will be demonstrating its innovative security solutions, including its new Gunshot Detection Solution, which was named best new product in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category of the 2021 SIA New Product Showcase.www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0