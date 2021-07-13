Cancel
Supply Chains Are a Top Driver of Client Demand for Professional Services in 2021, but Some Clients Still Struggle to Realize the Full Value

SFGate
 11 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. New analysis from ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research shows that problems accumulated over the years with supply chain management and organization suddenly reached critical mass due to COVID-19, making supply chains an emergency priority for clients. This emergency prioritization means that along with M&A and restructuring, supply chains are a top driver of client demand in 2021. However, many providers and clients have been distracted by advanced new technologies in their search for remedies.

