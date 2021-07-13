Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AISN Awarded GENEDGE Alliance Contract for Cybersecurity Services

SFGate
 11 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. AIS Network, a leading IT and cybersecurity provider to the Commonwealth of Virginia and private sector businesses, has been awarded a contract with the GENEDGE Alliance to make available a full suite of cybersecurity services to more than 200 small and mid-sized manufacturers in the Virginia Defense Industrial Base.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cai#Security Management#Genedge Alliance Contract#Cybersecurity Services#The Genedge Alliance#Prweb#Nist#The Mep National Network#Cmms#Cui#The Department Of Defense#Defend Cui Program#Defendcui Va#Ais Network Ais Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

Datadog gets AWS Government Competency status

Datadog announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. This designation reflects Datadog’s deep experience working with government customers to deliver mission-critical workloads and applications on AWS. AWS Government Competency status also recognizes the strength of Datadog’s platform in meeting the specific needs of government customers...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Trustwave partners with CISA and joins CISCP to help strengthen U.S. cybersecurity resiliency

Trustwave Government Solutions announced it has joined the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Cyber Information Sharing and Collaboration Program (CISCP). The overall mission of CISCP is to build cybersecurity resiliency and to harden the defenses of the U.S. and its strategic partners. The program enables actionable, relevant, and timely unclassified information exchange through trusted public-private partnerships across all critical infrastructure (CI) sectors.
IndustryExecutiveBiz

DOE Updates Cybersecurity Evaluation Tool for Energy Companies

The Department of Energy has updated a guidance tool that allows power companies to assess their processes, methods and practices for securing operational and information technology assets. Version 2 of the Cybersecurity Capability Maturity Model seeks to help energy system operators determine how they fare in managing risks to cloud...
Technologyaithority.com

Mutare Joins The Cloud Communications Alliance As Carrier Services Gain Momentum

Mutare, Inc. (Mutare), a leading innovator in enterprise communications, has joined the Cloud Communications Alliance (CCA) to help drive expansion for the company’s growing Carrier business unit. CCA is a peer association dedicated to furthering the growth, availability and adoption of cloud communications. As a CCA Member, Mutare will collaborate with industry leaders and innovators dedicated to moving the industry forward by supporting and educating businesses on the best ways to build, sell, and scale their enterprise communications systems.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Infosec and UW-Whitewater Partner to Prepare Wisconsin Businesses for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

Local collaboration brings CMMC certification training to the Cybersecurity Center for Business. Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, and the UW-Whitewater Cybersecurity Center for Business (CCB) today announced a strategic partnership to deliver Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) training to businesses and professionals. The CCB is a comprehensive center for cybersecurity training and education within the UW-Whitewater’s College of Business and Economics.
Businesstechwire.net

Effectual Names Tech Veteran Carson to Public-Sector VP Role

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Effectual, a managed and professional services company, has named Jeff Carson as vice president of Public Sector Technology. Carson, based in the Austin, Texas,...
Immigrationdenvergazette.com

House contract with tech vendor terminated due to cybersecurity incidents

Congressional offices will be forced to end their contracts with a tech vendor that provides constituent communication services due to multiple cybersecurity incidents over the past few years. The chief administrative officer of the House of Representatives said in a recent email to the dozens of House Congressional offices that...
PoliticsBusiness Monthly

Recently awarded government contracts

The following information regarding awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. The website for each awardee is also provided. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325. Precise Systems Inc., Lexington Park, is awarded an $83,196,677 contract for...
Real Estatenyrej.com

Racanelli Realty Services awarded two property management contracts

Racanelli Realty Services will provide its property management services on behalf of The Hamlet at Willow Creek in Mount Sinai. Racanelli Realty is providing its comprehensive residential property management services on behalf of the 177 single-family golf villa and estate homes community. Located on Long Island’s East End North Shore, The Hamlet at Willow Creek has a fitness center, men’s and women’s sauna, locker rooms, card room, outdoor tennis courts, half-basketball court, children’s play area, and outdoor pools. Racanelli Realty in working with The Hamlet’s Board of Managers for the Home Owners Association (HOA) community, as well as members of the landscaping, architectural and social committees. The company is providing common area property landscaping and maintenance, invoicing and collection of monthly HOA dues, the preparation of detail monthly management reports, assistance in the preparation of the community’s operating budget, liaison with contractors and oversight to assure they have the property insurance in place, contract management, and the administration of home sales and leases. As part of its role as property manager, Racanelli Realty is also attending monthly board meetings and preparing minutes from each meeting.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Spire Global Awarded Contract for Earth Observation Data

New task order continues delivery of comprehensive space data and opens availability to all U.S. Government-funded researchers and federal agencies. VIENNA, Va. & RESTON, Va. (Spire Global PR) — Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data and analytics, has announced the continuation of its participation in NASA’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program with a six-million-dollar contract extension. The contract continuation, Task Order 6 (TO6), is a subscription data solution that includes radio occultation (RO) data, grazing angle GNSS-RO, total electron content (TEC) data, precise orbit determination (POD) data, soil moisture and ocean surface wind speed GNSS-Reflectometry data, and magnetometer data. This data will be available to all federal agencies, NASA-funded researchers and, more broadly, to all U.S. Government-funded researchers for scientific purposes.
PoliticsKilleen Daily Herald

City Council awards contracts for employee benefits plans

Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council meeting began with the awarding of contracts for the city’s employee benefits trust group medical plan, vision benefits, dental benefits, life insurance, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) and long-term disability. Human Resources Director Leona Clay made a recommendation that the resolution awarding contract renewals to:...
Technologythefastmode.com

Central European CSP Selects Allot's Network-based Cybersecurity Service

Allot on Wednesday announced that a mobile and fixed communications provider in Central Europe has selected Allot NetworkSecure and EndpointSecure solutions to provide cybersecurity services and parental controls to their consumer customers. The CSP and Allot will share recurring monthly revenue generated by the services. NetworkSecure is a network-based cybersecurity...
Kentucky StateSFGate

Cybersecurity concerns lead Kentucky to rebid contract

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Concerns about cybersecurity have led the state of Kentucky to extend its search for a company to modernize its pandemic-stressed unemployment insurance system, Gov. Andy Beshear's administration said Wednesday. The need for additional safeguards against hackers means the state will go through a rebidding process, said...
RetailTimes Union

Powerhouse Awarded Vizient Contract for Facilities and Construction Services

CROWLEY, Texas (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Powerhouse, a national construction, facilities maintenance, and rollout service provider, today announced it was awarded a contract for Facilities and Construction Services from Vizient, Inc., the national healthcare performance improvement company. The multi-year agreement enables Vizient members to access contracts that offer increased savings for facilities maintenance, exterior services, rollout programs for consistent implementation of services, and COVID response services. Based on Vizient’s membership, this contract positions Powerhouse as a potential services partner to more than half of the United States’ healthcare organizations.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

RadioMobile Awarded Sourcewell Contract For Communications Technology And Hardware

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RadioMobile, Inc., a nationwide provider of mobile data communications technology, announced today that it has been awarded a national Sourcewell contract for Public Safety Communications Technology and Hardware Solutions (RFP 042021). This contract offers public agencies access to communications technology and hardware such as fire station alerting, connectivity and interoperability devices, hardware, and equipment for the connection of communication systems and endpoints, as well as services including installation, training, maintenance, integration, support, and customization.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Comcast (CMCSA) Government Services Awarded Two Additional Multimillion Dollar Contracts From Defense Information Systems Agency

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Comcast Business today announced that Comcast Government Services has been awarded two additional multimillion dollar contracts by the United States' Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) as part of the Agency's effort to replace legacy circuits across the country with Ethernet-based services to improve network performance and reduce overall telecommunications costs. The contracts "“ covering DISA's Commercial Ethernet Gateway (CEG) Region 4 and Region 5 "“ represent $84.2M and $71.6M up to ten years, respectively. Comcast has now won four of the seven CEG regions for a total of more than $267M; the Company was awarded CEG Region 3 in June 2021 and Region 1 in March 2020.
Newport, RIProvidence Business News

SEACORP awarded $36M Navy contract

MIDDLETOWN – SEACORP LLC has been awarded a five-year, $36 million contract from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, the company announced Monday. The contract will see the company continue research and development on the Next Generation Electronic Warfare Human Machine Interface for submarine operators, SEACORP said. The work...
Las Cruces, NMaustincountynewsonline.com

NASA Awards Contract For Test Evaluation, Support

NASA has awarded a five-year contract to Sierra Lobo Inc. of Fremont, Ohio, for test and operations support at the agency’s White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Test Evaluation and Support Team 3 (TEST3) is a hybrid indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-award-fee and firm-fixed-price task orders. The period...

Comments / 0

Community Policy