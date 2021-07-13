City of McAllen Health & Code Enforcement to Spray for Mosquitos TONIGHT!

The City of McAllen Environmental Health and Code Enforcement Department will spray areas of the city that have high mosquito populations starting, tonight, Tuesday, July 13, 2021 during late-night hours and continuing until early morning hours on Wednesday, July 14. Mosquito spraying will start at the far north and south end of the city simultaneously. The team of seven mosquito foggers/sprayers will work their way to the center of town and should be done be done in approximately two to three days, weather permitting.