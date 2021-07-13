Cancel
Ohio State

Terrelle Pryor, other members of Ohio State’s ‘Tattoo 5’ want records reinstated

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 11 days ago
A group of Ohio State football players known as the “Tattoo 5” are speaking out. Terrelle Pryor, DeVier Posey, Solomon Thomas, Mike Adams and Daniel “Boom” Herron released a joint statement Tuesday requesting the NCAA reinstate all statistics and records from their 2010 season, which saw the Buckeyes go 12-1, winning their conference championship as well as the Sugar Bowl over eighth-ranked Arkansas. In addition to having their records vacated, each member of the Tattoo 5 was suspended five games after an NCAA investigation found Pryor, Posey, Thomas, Adams and Herron guilty of accepting free tattoos in exchange for memorabilia. The scandal effectively ended Pryor’s NCAA career (the Raiders later selected him in the Supplemental Draft) while also prompting Jim Tressel to resign from his position as head coach.

