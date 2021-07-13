The Truth About LeBron James' Retirement Plans

As an 18-year veteran in the NBA, it is safe to say that LeBron James has exceeded expectations in the professional sports world. James' impressive career started once he was selected as a first round pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, alongside other basketball stars such as Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade (via Business Insider). James led the Miami Heat to two championship wins, as well as one with his hometown team, Cleveland Cavaliers. Following his stellar run as a major asset to both teams, the athlete shocked the masses when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.