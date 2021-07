Marcus Maye and the Jets could not agree on a contract extension before the July 15 franchise tag deadline. As a result, Maye will play on a one-year, $10.612 million franchise tag tender in 2021. The Jets now have to wait until next offseason to negotiate with Maye and his representatives again. New York can place the franchise tag on Maye for a second consecutive year but at a steeper price. The other options the Jets have are to trade him, come to terms on a new contract in free agency, or let him walk in free agency.