Citrus County, FL

Sound Off calls

Citrus County Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m calling in reference to the (Sunday, July 11, front-page story) “Fighting for affordable housing.” I totally agree. I had to take two of my family members to other counties so that they can live. They wanted to live closer to me, which I live in Citrus County, and it’s a shame. They were willing to pay $750 to $800 a month for rent and I couldn’t find them anything at all, anything that was worth it. What I did find was all trashy trailers, you know, and nasty apartments that was full of slumlords, probably. I really, really am very sad about this. They really need to do affordable housing for people of limited income.

