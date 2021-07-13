Cancel
The First Words Chrissy Teigen Said To John Legend

By Bernadette Giacomazzo
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some might say John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are proof that love conquers all. But before they became #couplegoals, they were just two single people trying to figure it out. So let's rewind a bit. The pair initially met in 2006 on the set of the video shoot for John Legend's song, "Stereo." In a case of art imitating life, Chrissy Teigen played Legend's love interest in the video. Chrissy later told Wendy Williams that after the video shoot was over, they basically never stopped dating. "We did the music video, we were together for like 12 hours," she said. "We spent the entire day together, me in my underwear and him in a full suit, and I went to go say goodbye to him, to his hotel and we didn't ever say goodbye that night."

