July 13 data: 3 more Utah deaths from COVID-19, hospitalizations continue climb

By Larry D. Curtis, Sara Knox, KUTV
KUTV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah counted three more deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday, two in the 45 to 65 age range. While the Utah Department of Health does not release the names of victims — Utah has counted 2,402 deaths so far since the pandemic hit the state — it does release statistical data about those killed. Two of the latest deaths were in Salt Lake County, a woman between 45 and 64 and a woman over 65. The other death was a man in Davis County, 45-64. All three were hospitalized at the time of their death.

