Pine Ridge, FL

HOT CORNER: PINE RIDGE

Citrus County Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article• I’m responding to “Pine Ridge matters” (Page C1, Sunday, July 11), about the (County Road) 486 exit. Hogwash. Just put it there and leave it alone. You don’t need to move it down any further. Pine Ridge is no different than Beverly Hills or any other neighborhood. Just because they have bigger homes doesn’t make a difference. I live all the way here in Inverness on a highway. Bring it over here and put it in front of my apartment complex. I wouldn’t mind. At least I’d have a traffic light.

www.chronicleonline.com

