Fort Lauderdale, FL

Canadian man shuts down Fort Lauderdale airport after falsely claiming he had a bomb

By NBC2 News
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVUsE_0avp2jOp00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (NBC News) — A Canadian man refused to pay the bag fee in the Fort Lauderdale airport. Because he disagreed with the fee, he told an airline employee there was a bomb in his luggage, according to officials.

On Saturday, authorities evacuated three terminals and halted all operations at the Fort-Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport for hours because of Wegal Rosen’s comment.

The 74-year-old was arrested and charged with making a false report concerning planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction, law enforcement said.

Rosen was on his way back to Toronto when he “engaged in a heated verbal argument” at the Air Canada counter over “additional charges for baggage and the airline’s no-cash policy,” according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office report.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Rose was in jail with his bond set at $20,000. His attorney could not be reached for comment, according to NBC News.

