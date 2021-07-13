Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerville, MA

Connecting The Dots To Somerville’s Circle of Corruption With Joe Curtatone’s Puppets Mary Cassesso and Katjana Ballantyne

By thesomervillenewsweekly
thesomervillenewsweekly.blog
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2016 I’ve been writing about this and placing it directly under the noses of the residents and taxpayer’s of Somerville and here it is again as a strong reminder. Mayor Joe Curtatone and Developer Peter Miller (aka Mary Cassesso’s husband) founder of Darkhorse Capital Partners with the help of former Alderman/Attorney Sean O’donovan have reaped the fruits of Somerville for years. They got away with these exclusive back door deals on the Somerville taxpayer’s expense with their illegal eminent domain takings and back door deals for their own personal gain. One of the more high profile thievery’s of this politically connected corrupt group was the illegal eminent domain taking of the historic Ball Square Bowling Alley which is presently in court as we speak under investigation. They all became millionaires off our backs, the Somerville taxpayer’s.

thesomervillenewsweekly.blog

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Somerville, MA
Somerville, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle#Corruption#Puppets#Cambridge Health Alliance#Nilsson Architects#The City Council#Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US to keep existing Covid-related travel restrictions

CNN — The White House has decided to maintain existing coronavirus travel restrictions amid surging cases triggered by the Delta variant, a White House official told CNN Monday. “Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” the White...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

Comments / 0

Community Policy