Connecting The Dots To Somerville’s Circle of Corruption With Joe Curtatone’s Puppets Mary Cassesso and Katjana Ballantyne

Since 2016 I’ve been writing about this and placing it directly under the noses of the residents and taxpayer’s of Somerville and here it is again as a strong reminder. Mayor Joe Curtatone and Developer Peter Miller (aka Mary Cassesso’s husband) founder of Darkhorse Capital Partners with the help of former Alderman/Attorney Sean O’donovan have reaped the fruits of Somerville for years. They got away with these exclusive back door deals on the Somerville taxpayer’s expense with their illegal eminent domain takings and back door deals for their own personal gain. One of the more high profile thievery’s of this politically connected corrupt group was the illegal eminent domain taking of the historic Ball Square Bowling Alley which is presently in court as we speak under investigation. They all became millionaires off our backs, the Somerville taxpayer’s.