Sound Off calls

(Re the Friday, July 9, front-page story, “Duke gets OK to hike rates,” “Company cites costs from aftermath of tropical storms Eta, Isaias last year”): I can’t believe Duke Energy is asking for another increase, especially when we’re still just getting out of this pandemic. Prices on everything have all gone up and us old folks on a fixed income can’t afford any more increases. It just never ends. Is Duke going to do this every time we have tropical storms and/or hurricanes? That’s ridiculous. This is Florida and that’s just what happens here.