Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Inverness, FL

Sound Off calls

Citrus County Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Re the Friday, July 9, front-page story, “Duke gets OK to hike rates,” “Company cites costs from aftermath of tropical storms Eta, Isaias last year”): I can’t believe Duke Energy is asking for another increase, especially when we’re still just getting out of this pandemic. Prices on everything have all gone up and us old folks on a fixed income can’t afford any more increases. It just never ends. Is Duke going to do this every time we have tropical storms and/or hurricanes? That’s ridiculous. This is Florida and that’s just what happens here.

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Inverness, FL
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Inverness, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Eta#Duke Energy#A10#Zalla Avant#Black African Americans#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy