Fantasy football draft: Where to target Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Daily Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts drafted RB Jonathan Taylor in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, seeing him as their future starter at running back. His role increased as the year went on and now he's viewed as a commodity in fantasy football heading into the 2021 season. Below, we look at Jonathan Taylor's 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.

