During Plastic Free July—an annual movement to reduce single-use packaging waste—over 300 million people around the world scour bulk bins and sport reusable coffee cups in service of a less trashy future. And yet, plastic production continues to climb globally, and plastic pollution is expected to nearly double as soon as 2025. Despite increasing public awareness of the dangers of plastic, it's clearly still being produced at record speed. So what gives?