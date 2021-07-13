Cancel
Clovity Announces IoT-as-a-Service Solutions for Smart Schools, Campuses, Cities, & Buildings in the US & Its Surrounding Territories

Middletown Press
 11 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Clovity understands the complexity of bringing an entire ecosystem together to launch and manage an end-to-end IoT solution. As an IoT-as-a-Service provider, Clovity provides all hardware, software, cloud, network connectivity, and installation for any of our Smart City, School, or Campus solutions. Furthermore, with all implementations we include a support model that ensures timely upgrades and maintenance for the entire solution as well as 24x7 tech support.

Technologythe-journal.com

SimuTech Group Announces Territory Expansion Offering Ansys Software and Support to All of US and Canada

Ansys, Inc. has expanded SimuTech Group's sales territory to cover the entire United States and Canada. ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SimuTech Group, an Ansys Elite Channel Partner, is excited to announce their sales territory expansion for Ansys simulation software in the entire United States and Canada. Ansys is the gold standard of multi-physics engineering simulation software. Their software enables product design and analysis in a virtual environment, allowing companies to improve time-to-market, lower development costs, and fulfill critical product promises.
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Eurotech commended by Frost & Sullivan for leading the rail IoT market with Its end-to-end Operational Technology Solutions

Its integrated technologies, solid strategy, and comprehensive OT and customer-centric solutions offer significant value in terms of quality, price-performance, and reliability. AMARO, Italy, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European rail vehicle IoT solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Eurotech with the 2021 Europe...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Smart Buildings and IoT: Supporting a safe return to the office

Quocirca’s Smart Buildings and IoT Study analyses how IoT-enabled smart buildings are presenting new opportunities for managed service providers (MSPs) in the post-pandemic workplace. As more businesses firm up plans for employees to go back to the office, they are considering how to ensure their operations run efficiently, securely and...
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

TROY Group Announces the Release of Its SecureDocs Sentry Software Solution

WHEELING, W.Va. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. TROY Group, Inc., a worldwide leader in check and secure document printing solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its latest security and authentication software, SecureDocs Sentry. Securing high-value printed documents means less fraud and more compliance. When augmented with overt and covert...
BusinessTechCrunch

Railsbank raises $70M to build out its fintech-as-a-service platform

Railsbank, which builds APIs for banking, payment cards and credit products for use by fintechs but also a wide range of other kinds of businesses, has raised $70 million in new equity funding, money that the London startup plans to use to continue growing internationally and to add more features to its product set.
Technologytechbeacon.com

Secure your IoT: Why smart attack and insider threat detection is key

What keeps cybersecurity professionals up at night? That question has always been a scare tactic in a sales pitch, but lately I've thought there is something that really can keep sleep at bay: the Internet of Things. IoT can present some scary challenges for information security pros. As we retrieve...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

EveryMatrix adds first US facing studio to its RGS solution

EveryMatrix has added Chicago-based gaming provider Matrix iGaming to its RGS solution. The addition will see EveryMatrix leverage the “out-of-the-box” remote gaming capabilities to produce, manage, and distribute its upcoming casino titles. Mathias Larsson, managing director of RGS Matrix, explained: “RGS Matrix has grown to become an important component of...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Smart Grid Solution Market Improvement, Orientation and Forecast to 2026 | Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Smart Grid Solution Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Smart Grid Solution Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Smart Grid Solution processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Electronicscummins.com

Three IoT trends to watch within smart and connected facilities

Many might think of their newest gadgets when it comes to the Internet of Things (IoT). Meanwhile, the industrial and commercial applications of IoT surpass its consumer applications. In fact, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and security are the four sectors that lead others when it comes to where the IoT devices are1.
Electronicsautomotiveworld.com

Smart Eye and OmniVision announce end-to-end interior sensing solution

Smart Eye and OmniVision team up to provide the automotive industry with a ground-breaking end-to-end interior sensing solution. Through a combination of two industry-leading technologies, the solution enables complete in-cabin monitoring with innovative features that bring the next generation of automobiles to a higher level of autonomy. Smart Eye AB,...
Businessiotbusinessnews.com

Thirdware & Telit announce partnership to provide superior IoT solutions

Thirdware Solution Inc., a leading provider of digital transformation solutions, is announcing a major partnership with Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT). “Telit brings credibility and profound expertise in building and delivering a complete, data-centric IoT platform that allows customers to focus on building apps. This,...
TechnologyNetwork World

Survey: Home-office networks demand better monitoring tools

(Enterprise Management Associates has published research called “Post-Pandemic Networking: Enabling the Work-From-Anywhere Enterprise,” a survey of 312 network-infrastructure and operations professionals that finds nearly all of them are budgeting for monitoring tools to better support users working from home. This article by EMA Vice President of Research Networking Shamus McGillicuddy details the major findings.)
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Quanergy’s 3D LiDAR Solution Selected for First V2X Smart City Deployment in Korea

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2021-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, today announced its 3D LiDAR solution has been selected to support the development of an Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) system in Busan, South Korea. The ICT system is a key component of the South Korean government’s strategy to build data driven IoT smart cities. Busan is one of the pilot cities for the initiative.
Cell Phoneshospitalitynet.org

Arena Del Mar Hotel Selects ASSA AbBLOY Global Solutions And Zaplox For Digital Key Compatibility With Cloud-Based Access Management

Stockholm – ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions as a leading provider of advanced security technology for the hospitality industry and together with Certified Partner, Zaplox AB, a leading innovator of contactless mobile guest journey solutions and mobile key services, have announced the integration of digital key functionality with the Vostio Access Management solution at Arena Del Mar Hotel. Situated between Seattle and Portland on the US west coast, Arena Del Mar Hotel’s adoption of Mobile Access via integration with Vostio Access Management by ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions represents the industry’s latest evolution towards simultaneously maximizing guest safety and convenience while boosting operational efficiency.
Softwareaithority.com

OpenBots Releases SaaS-Based Enterprise Cloud RPA Solution

OpenBots, the world’s most flexible enterprise-grade RPA platform, has announced the release of its SaaS-based, cloud-hosted RPA offering, OpenBots CloudServer. OpenBots’ founders understand that RPA differs from most SaaS software in a unique way. When process execution is delegated to a bot, the bot interacts with applications used in the business process. For example, a billing process may need access to a financial accounting system. This means that the machine the bot runs on must have access to those applications being automated. Therein lies the biggest challenge with SaaS and Cloud RPA: it is nearly impossible for an RPA vendor to provide an organization with a machine that not only complies with internal security policies but also has applications and connectivity to an organization’s network in order to interface with those applications. (To understand more about how RPA works on the cloud, see OpenBots’ Demystifying RPA on the Cloud white paper.)
SoftwareSDTimes.com

HCL announces cloud-native platform for building solutions

HCL Software has made its DevOps product portfolio cloud-ready, and has introduced HCL SoFy, a cloud-native platform for creating tool solutions, and HCL Now, a cloud-native-as-a-service offering. The work is the result of a major investment HCL made across its entire product portfolio to modernize its solutions for the cloud,...
Technologytelecompetitor.com

SCTelcom Sees Success with Premium Wi-Fi Service, Calix Revenue EDGE

San Jose, California — July 22, 2021 — Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that SCTelcom is continuing to dramatically transform its business and grow its value with Revenue EDGE. Most recently, SCTelcom achieved an extraordinary 200 percent increase in the adoption of its premium-level managed Wi-Fi package in just seven months and a 95 percent take rate of ProtectIQ®—a value-added EDGE Suites application that secures members’ home networks—only one year after launching. SCTelcom’s formula for success consists of leveraging the full Revenue EDGE solution: bundling ProtectIQ alongside the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 certified GigaSpire BLAST® system and the cooperative’s newly branded CommandIQ® mobile app, SCT WiFiConnect, into its three tiers of managed Wi-Fi service offerings. SCTelcom then leverages the real-time data insights of Calix Marketing Cloud to identify, segment, and target members based on their usage, resulting in experience-based offerings that excite members across southcentral Kansas and northcentral Oklahoma and drive new, recurring revenue streams.
Computersthreatpost.com

Industrial Networks Exposed Through Cloud-Based Operational Tech

Critical ICS vulnerabilities can be exploited through leading cloud-management platforms. The benefits of using a cloud-based management platform to monitor and configure industrial control systems (ICS) devices are obvious — efficiency, cost-savings and better diagnostics just for starters. But new research found critical vulnerabilities in these platforms that could be used to paralyze operations if left unmitigated.

